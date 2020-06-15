RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :City police have arrested three wheelers in the jurisdiction of New Town police station and registered cases against them.

The one wheeler has been identified as Muhammad Hasnain, Umair and Sajid.

Chief Traffic Officer CTO Syed Akbar said that strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of all sectors to impound altered motorcycles prepared for wheelies from youngsters moving around the city roads and send the violators to jail.