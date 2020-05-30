UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3 One-wheelers Held In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:13 PM

3 One-wheelers held in Rawalpindi

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three motorcyclists, who were resorting to stunts and one-wheeling in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police station, informed a Police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three motorcyclists, who were resorting to stunts and one-wheeling in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police station, informed a Police spokesman.

One wheelers were identified as Muhammad Kamran, Bilal and Ahsan Satti.

Separate cases have been registered against them.

In a statement, City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said that that there was complete ban on one wheeling and if anyone found involved in this death game would go to jail, adding FIR"s would also be registered against rider and mechanics for altering the motor bikes.

Related Topics

Police Jail Sadiqabad Wheeling FIR

Recent Stories

Hindutva mindset serious threat to global peace: A ..

1 minute ago

Sh Rashid appreciates CM for taking effective step ..

1 minute ago

NDMA carries out spray of 487,000 hectare area to ..

1 minute ago

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in IoK

1 minute ago

Indus River System Authority releases 271,000 cuse ..

1 minute ago

Rs 1273.9 mln distributed under PM Ehsaas Kafalat ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.