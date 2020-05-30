3 One-wheelers held in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three motorcyclists, who were resorting to stunts and one-wheeling in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police station, informed a Police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested three motorcyclists, who were resorting to stunts and one-wheeling in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police station, informed a Police spokesman.

One wheelers were identified as Muhammad Kamran, Bilal and Ahsan Satti.

Separate cases have been registered against them.

In a statement, City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younis has said that that there was complete ban on one wheeling and if anyone found involved in this death game would go to jail, adding FIR"s would also be registered against rider and mechanics for altering the motor bikes.