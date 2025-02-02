Open Menu

3 Outlaws Arrested, 2340 Grams Hashish, Weapon Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 01:30 PM

3 outlaws arrested, 2340 grams hashish, weapon recovered

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Dera police during the successful operations against the criminal elements arrested three outlaws including drug dealers, 2340 grams of hashish and weapon recovered from their possession in the limits of Shorkot police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada operations against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.

Shorkot police station under the leadership of SDPO ASP Muhammad Nauman along with SHO Khanzada Khan seized 2300 grams of hashish and 01 magazine of Kalashnikov with 07 cartridges from the possession of drug dealer Qudratullah son of Sarfraz resident of District Tank.

Another drug peddler Zia ur Rehman son of Nizamuddin resident of Shorkot was arrested while police recovered 48 grams of hashish from his possession.

Meanwhile, Rahmatullah son of Alam Sher resident of Himmat was arrested and police recovered 12 bore repeater gun with 25 cartridges from his possession.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plan ..

Sharjah Family Affairs Committee unveils 2025 plans

3 minutes ago
 UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving ..

UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability

1 hour ago
 China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, re ..

China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion

3 hours ago
 EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force

3 hours ago
 Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025

4 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025

5 hours ago
 World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy i ..

World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..

13 hours ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur agai ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empow ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..

15 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitut ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..

15 hours ago
 UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation ac ..

UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan