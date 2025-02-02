3 Outlaws Arrested, 2340 Grams Hashish, Weapon Recovered
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2025 | 01:30 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) Dera police during the successful operations against the criminal elements arrested three outlaws including drug dealers, 2340 grams of hashish and weapon recovered from their possession in the limits of Shorkot police station.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada operations against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.
Shorkot police station under the leadership of SDPO ASP Muhammad Nauman along with SHO Khanzada Khan seized 2300 grams of hashish and 01 magazine of Kalashnikov with 07 cartridges from the possession of drug dealer Qudratullah son of Sarfraz resident of District Tank.
Another drug peddler Zia ur Rehman son of Nizamuddin resident of Shorkot was arrested while police recovered 48 grams of hashish from his possession.
Meanwhile, Rahmatullah son of Alam Sher resident of Himmat was arrested and police recovered 12 bore repeater gun with 25 cartridges from his possession.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
