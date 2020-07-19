3 outlaws arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2020 ) :The police arrested three accused, including two proclaimed offenders, and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

A police spokesman said on Sunday police arrested an accused with 1020 bottles of liquor, two pistols 30 in his possession.

The police also arrested two proclaimed offenders and recovered weapons from. They were involved in murder, attempt of murder and robbery cases. Those arrested were identified as Tariq Maseeh, Naveed Maseeh and Asjad Munir.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.