3 Outlaws Arrested During Search Operation In DIKhan
Muhammad Irfan Published January 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Dera police conducted search and strike operation and arrested three outlaws in different areas of Dera Town Police Station here on Tuesday.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.
Dera Town Police Station, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Circle ASP Muhammad Noman along with Station House Officer (SHO) Asghar Khan Wazir, conducted a search and strike operation against criminal elements and arrest the proclaimed offenders.
During the search operation, important places including houses, vehicles, motorcycles were checked.
During the operation, the Dera Town Police Station arrested the wanted absconder Azeem son of Anwar Khan, resident of Layyah.
During another action Sabir Khan son of Zaruli Khan resident of Falakabad was arrested and police recovered a single-shot pistol 30 bore with 05 cartridges from his possession.
Meanwhile, Rehan Gul son of Malik Gul Hameed was arrested during search operation from Zafarabad Colony.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
