3 Outlaws Arrested In DIKhan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 07:50 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested three accused including drug peddler and recovered 745 hashish from their possession in the limits of Paharpur police station here on Wednesday.
According to the police spokesman, Under the supervision of District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the operations of Dera Police against the criminal elements continue indiscriminately.
Paharpur Police Station led by SDPO Paharpur Circle ASP Ali Hamza along with SHO Khalid Javed Lashari during snap checking at different places, recovered 745 grams of hashish from the possession of Munir Ahmad son of Ahmad Khan resident of Tirgarh.
Similarly, Habibullah son of Pankas Hussain resident of Rangpur arrested and police recovered single-shot revolver 32 bore with 05 cartridges.
Meanwhile, Police arrested Muhammad Imran son of Qayyum Khan for violating loud speaker act. The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
