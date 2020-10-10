3 outlaws arrested, weapons recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Police have arrested three accused and recovered weapons from them.

Police sources said on Saturday that during the ongoing drive against criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested three weapon-handlers and recovered three pistols of 30-bore, two guns of 12-bore and one Kalashnikov from their possession.

They were identified as; Amir Hayat, Nadeem Abbas and Nadeem Iqbal. Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.