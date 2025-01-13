3 outlaws held; drugs, illegal arms recovered during search operation conducted in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Tank police on Monday apprehended three outlaws recovering drugs and illegal arms from their possession during search operation conducted the limits of City police station.

According to police spokesman, the district police led by District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz Khan were utilizing all its available resources for eradication of all types of crime from the society.

As part of such efforts, a team of City police station led by SHO Mudassir Hayyat Khan under the supervision of SDPO City Circle Basharat Khan conducted a successful search operation in City area.

During the operation, the police checked 18 houses and arrested three accused namely Muhammad Mushtaq son of Qutub Din, Khanzada son of Sahib Khan and Shah Behraam son of Allah Wasaya.

The police also recovered two 30-bore pistols along with 10 cartridges, 3680 grams of hashish and 26 grams of Ice drug from them.

The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and launched further investigations.

APP/akt