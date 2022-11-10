3 outlaws held; drugs, weapons, ammunition recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested three outlaws and recovered 230 gram methamphetamine generally called ice, two pistols and 14 cartridges from them.

According to the police spokesman, the district police following the instructions of newly appointed DPO Muhammad Shoaib Khan intensified actions against anti-social elements.

The police team under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle Hafiz Adnan, conducted operation against narcotics in the limits of Dera Town police station. The police recovered 230 grams of ice and arrested two drug dealers.

The police team, during checking at a blockade at Kotla Syedaan, recovered 120 grams of ice from a suspect named Asif Ali Bihari resident of Zafarabad. Similarly, an accused Shakir Ullah Marwat resident of Barki Twon was arrested at bye-pass Chowk and 110 gram of ice was recovered from him.

Meanwhile, the team of City police station led by SHO Khanzada Khan took action against illegal arms. During the action, two 30-bore pistols and 14 cartridges were recovered from accused Afaq son of Afzal and arrested him.

The cases were registered against all the accused.