UrduPoint.com

3 Outlaws Held; Drugs, Weapons, Ammunition Recovered

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 05:50 PM

3 outlaws held; drugs, weapons, ammunition recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested three outlaws and recovered 230 gram methamphetamine generally called ice, two pistols and 14 cartridges from them.

According to the police spokesman, the district police following the instructions of newly appointed DPO Muhammad Shoaib Khan intensified actions against anti-social elements.

The police team under the supervision of DSP Saddar Circle Hafiz Adnan, conducted operation against narcotics in the limits of Dera Town police station. The police recovered 230 grams of ice and arrested two drug dealers.

The police team, during checking at a blockade at Kotla Syedaan, recovered 120 grams of ice from a suspect named Asif Ali Bihari resident of Zafarabad. Similarly, an accused Shakir Ullah Marwat resident of Barki Twon was arrested at bye-pass Chowk and 110 gram of ice was recovered from him.

Meanwhile, the team of City police station led by SHO Khanzada Khan took action against illegal arms. During the action, two 30-bore pistols and 14 cartridges were recovered from accused Afaq son of Afzal and arrested him.

The cases were registered against all the accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Circle Saddar All From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on soci ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Indian team under fire on social media for historic defeat

48 minutes ago
 "Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," s ..

"Good opportunity to lift T20 World Cup trophy," says Shaheen Shah Afridi

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m ..

Dubai Customs makes 590 seizures, handles 15.840m bags at Terminal 3 in 10 month ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Editio ..

OIC Secretary-General Participates in Ninth Edition of Abu Dhabi Peace Forum

2 hours ago
 Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

Dost Muhammad Mazari granted bail in land case

2 hours ago
 Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) ..

Chairman Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association(PCGA) Chaudhry Waheed Arshad nomina ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.