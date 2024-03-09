3 outlaws held; illegal arms, ammunition recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The district police on Saturday said that they have apprehended three outlaws recovering drugs, illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, a team of Cantt Police station led by DSP City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested three outlaws.

The police arrested accused Muhammad Irfan son of Fazal Rehman and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition, 315 grams of heroin and 220 grams of hashish from his possession. The police also registered a case against the arrested accused.

Meanwhile, the same police also arrested two absconders named Ameer Ullah alias Ameer son of Jan Muhammad and Anwar Khan son of Muhammad Khan residents of Tank. Both the accused were wanted to police in murder and attempt to murder case.