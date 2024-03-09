Open Menu

3 Outlaws Held; Illegal Arms, Ammunition Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2024 | 06:10 PM

3 outlaws held; illegal arms, ammunition recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The district police on Saturday said that they have apprehended three outlaws recovering drugs, illegal weapons and ammunition from their possession in the limits of Cantt police station.

According to police spokesman, following the directions of District Police Officer Nasir Mehmood, a team of Cantt Police station led by DSP City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan arrested three outlaws.

The police arrested accused Muhammad Irfan son of Fazal Rehman and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition, 315 grams of heroin and 220 grams of hashish from his possession. The police also registered a case against the arrested accused.

Meanwhile, the same police also arrested two absconders named Ameer Ullah alias Ameer son of Jan Muhammad and Anwar Khan son of Muhammad Khan residents of Tank. Both the accused were wanted to police in murder and attempt to murder case.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Drugs Nasir Same Circle Tank From

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

49 minutes ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

59 minutes ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 hour ago
 PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 hour ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

2 hours ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

2 hours ago
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

2 hours ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Collective forum to be established to resolve cust ..

Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..

20 hours ago
 Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's D ..

Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan