3 outlaws held; narcotics, stolen goods recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Paharpur police on Monday claimed to have arrested a drug dealer and two thieves and recovered 490 gram narcotics and stolen goods.

According to a police spokesman, the police team led by Paharpur SHO Zafar Abbas arrested drug dealer Muhammad Shakeel, son of Muhammad Hanif, resident of Paharpur, and recovered 400 gram heroin and 90 gram ice from his possession.

In another action, the police party traced and arrested accused thief Qamar son of Khadim Hussain resident of Rangpur who had stolen the electric battery from a Masjid in Jara village in the limits of Paharpur police. The stolen battery was also recovered from him.

Similarly, another accused thief Muhammad Faisal son of Inayat Ullah Baloch resident of Larr was arrested while two stolen solar plates were recovered from him.