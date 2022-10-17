UrduPoint.com

3 Outlaws Held; Narcotics, Stolen Goods Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 03:30 PM

3 outlaws held; narcotics, stolen goods recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The Paharpur police on Monday claimed to have arrested a drug dealer and two thieves and recovered 490 gram narcotics and stolen goods.

According to a police spokesman, the police team led by Paharpur SHO Zafar Abbas arrested drug dealer Muhammad Shakeel, son of Muhammad Hanif, resident of Paharpur, and recovered 400 gram heroin and 90 gram ice from his possession.

In another action, the police party traced and arrested accused thief Qamar son of Khadim Hussain resident of Rangpur who had stolen the electric battery from a Masjid in Jara village in the limits of Paharpur police. The stolen battery was also recovered from him.

Similarly, another accused thief Muhammad Faisal son of Inayat Ullah Baloch resident of Larr was arrested while two stolen solar plates were recovered from him.

Related Topics

Police Rangpur Shakeel Mosque From

Recent Stories

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 20 ..

Air University concludes Career Counseling Week 2022

5 minutes ago
 Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interi ..

Prohibited Funding case: Imran Khan granted interim bail

54 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 04 Ireland Vs. Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
 World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-aff ..

World Bank to provide $850m in aid to 34 flood-affected districts of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding c ..

Imran Khan files bail plea in prohibited funding case

4 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Jacobabad for day-long visit to Balochistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.