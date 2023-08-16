3 outlaws held; stolen bikes, drugs recovered in Tank

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :The Tank police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested three accused including a bike lifter and a drug dealer recovering six stolen motorcycles and 12 kilogram hashish and weapon from their possession.

This was informed by DSP Headquarters Tank Abdul Rasheed Khan flanked by Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station SHO Abdul Alee Khan and Incharge Investigation in SMA Police station Inspector Ayub Khan.

The DSP said one Sami Ullah son of Wazir-e-Azam Betanni had reported the police that his motorcycle was stolen from Tableeghi Markaz Tank and alleged that his bike was stolen by accused Muzamil son of Ghulam Shabbir resident of Dera Ismail Khan.

On this, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Waqar Ahmad had constituted a special teamled by DSP Headquarters Abdul Rasheed to investigate the matter.

Consequently, the special team, adopting modern scientific techniques, arrested accused Muzamil and recovered six stolen motorcycles from him.

Similarly, a team of SMA police station, taking action on a tip off, stopped a car bearing number (LOR-8305) for checking. The driver of car introduced himself as Shant Khan son of Qadir Khan resident of Orakzai. During the checking, the police recovered 12 kilogram hashish from the secret cavities of the car.

Meanwhile, SMA police station SHO Abdul Alee Khan along with his team arrested accused Noor islam son of Cement Khan Mehsud during search and strike operation. The police also recovered a pistol along with five cartridges from his possession.

