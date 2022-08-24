3 outlaws held; weapons, stolen items recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The University police during its action against anti-social elements arrested three outlaws and recovered weapons and stolen items from their possession.

According to police spokesman, a police team led by SDPO Paroa Circle Kashif Sattar along with University Police Station SHO Attaullah Khan carried out a successful operation against thieves and illegal weapons.

One Siraj son of Ghulam Hussain has been arrested who was wanted to University Police in various theft cases. The police traced and arrested the accused and recovered two stolen Sharkh goats from his possession.

In another operation, the police arrested two accused Muhammad Khalid and Tufail and recovered a short gun and pistol with ammunitions from them.

The cases have also been registered against the accused.