UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

3% Pakistanis Claim That They Or A Family Member Have An Ongoing Case In The Court

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

3% Pakistanis claim that they or a family member have an ongoing case in the court

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 3% Pakistanis claim that they or a family member have an ongoing case in the court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 3% Pakistanis claim that they or a family member have an ongoing case in the court.
A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you or any of your household members have an ongoing case in the court?” In response, 97% said no, while only 3% said yes.


The figure adds up to 900,000 pending court cases.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, it is estimated that 1.9 million cases in Pakistan are still pending, owing to a notoriously slow legal process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Gallup Women Family From Million Court

Recent Stories

PTA Suspends Blocking of Mobile Devices During Cor ..

7 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 19 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE suspends return of residents with valid visa e ..

8 hours ago

UAE suspends all types of labour permits

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 67 new cases of COVID-19

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.