According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 3% Pakistanis claim that they or a family member have an ongoing case in the court

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 3% Pakistanis claim that they or a family member have an ongoing case in the court.

A representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Do you or any of your household members have an ongoing case in the court?” In response, 97% said no, while only 3% said yes.



The figure adds up to 900,000 pending court cases.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, it is estimated that 1.9 million cases in Pakistan are still pending, owing to a notoriously slow legal process.