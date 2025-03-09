3 parliamentarians meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Two members of the National Assembly, Azhar Qayyum Nahra and Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, and a member of the Provincial Assembly, Fida Hussain Wattoo, called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Sunday.

During the meeting matters related to their respective Constituencies and over all country's political situation came under discussion.

The premier directed the parliamentarians to remain in touch with the people and solve their problems.