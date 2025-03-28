3 Pashto Films To Release This Eid, Reigniting Regional Cinema
Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Eid-ul-Fitr celebration will be adorned with the screening of three Pashto films, promising to inject vitality into the regional film industry while offering a delightful blend of entertainment and emotion to audiences.
Renowned filmmaker and actor Arbaaz Khan, involved in three of these highly anticipated productions as an Hero, expressed optimism about the films' potential to captivate audiences with their quality production, compelling dialogues, talented casts, picturesque locations, and soulful music.
Among the showcased movies is "Dedan," directed by Qaiser Sanober. Arbaaz Khan emphasized the profitability of Pashto films and expressed hopes for their contribution to the industry's revival this Eid.
In addition to "Dedan", "Hashnaghar k Malangi, Pekhawar k Badmashi," directed by Arshad Khan is poised for release. "Zoye da Azari," directed by Shahid Usman.
Despite challenges, Pashto film producers and artists have remained resilient, ensuring that cinema remains a source of entertainment, even during the toughest times.
