3 passengers die, 17 hurt as bus overturn

Atleast three persons were killed while17 others sustained injuries as passenger bus turned turtle while saving a motorcyclist near Alipur at Multan-Muzaffargarh road here on Saturday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Atleast three persons were killed while17 others sustained injuries as passenger bus turned turtle while saving a motorcyclist near Alipur at Multan-Muzaffargarh road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger bus was going on its way, which was suddenly overturned while saving a motorcyclist near Chandr Bahn nullah Multan road Tehsil Alipur.

As a result, three persons died on the spot while 17 others sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 teams rushed to the spot and started relief operation.

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to15 passengers on the spot while shifted two critical injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital.