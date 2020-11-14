3 passengers died in road accident

An accident between a passenger van and a long wheeler truck on M-9 Motorway left 3 killed including 2 women and 10 injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :An accident between a passenger van and a long wheeler truck on M-9 Motorway left 3 killed including 2 women and 10 injured. According to the police, the accident happened near Nooriabad in Jamshoro district on Saturday.The van was transporting the passengers from Karachi to Dadu district.

The injured and the bodies were shifted to the Trauma Center in Nooriabad industrial zone. The deceased have been identified as Reshma Brohi, Haleema Brohi and Ameer Ali.The deceased belonged to Naushahro Feroze district. The Motorway Police informed that the truck driver had been detained and handed over to the Nooriabad police but the incident's FIR had not been lodged so far.