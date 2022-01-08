3 passengers injured, when a coaster hit by landslide near Tungus Pari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Atleast three persons were injured when a passenger coaster was hit by a landslide near Tungus Pari on Jaglote-Skardu Road (JSR).

According to Rescue sources, a NATCO coaster GLT l-A5848 was reportedly en-route from Rawalpindi to Khaplu, Ghanche with 12 passengers on board.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured passengers to Dambodas Hospital for first aid. According to reports, one of the passenger was later shifted to Gilgit due to critical nature of injuries.

The landslide has blocked JSR Road for traffic.