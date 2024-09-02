3 Passengers Killed In Road Accident
Muhammad Irfan Published September 02, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Three passengers were killed on Sunday when a car was overturned after hitting a trawler on CPEC Road in Isakhel.
According to a private news channel, after the accident, the car was set on fire, as a result, the ill-fated passengers were killed.
According to the police, the passengers were traveling to DI Khan.
Their bodies were shifted to the hospital.
