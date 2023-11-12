3 people among two women killed over property dispute

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) A man killed his mother, sister and brother-in-law over a property dispute in the jurisdiction of Bhakkar city police station on Sunday.

According to a press release, issued by the RPO office, the incident took place in Chamni Mohallah of Bhakkar city where a taxi driver Rana Akram murdered his three family members.

Upon getting information of the incident, police and Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to hospital for autopsy.

The accused had a property dispute with the victims, said the police concerned.

Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui took immediate notice of the triple murder case and sought a detailed report of the incident from Bhakkar city police.

Police launched investigation of the crime.