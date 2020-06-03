3 People Commits Suicide In Tharparkar
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:29 PM
Three people committed suicide in Tharparkar on Wednesday
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Three people committed suicide in Tharparkar on Wednesday.
According to details , 22 years old woman Parwati and 28 years old Sangraam bheel ended their life by hanging themselves with a tree in a village baboopaar of Taluka Islamkot.
As per police information, the both were depressed after their marriage was called-off by parents.
On the other hand, 19 years old married woman Parwati w/o parago kolhi committed suicide by hanging herself at home over some quarrel with her husband in a village Hunryaari of Taluka Nangarparkar.