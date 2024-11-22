3 People Deprived Of Cash, Valuables
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Swindlers deprived three people including a woman of cash and other valuables during the last 24 hours.
A police report on Friday said that a swindler looted gold earrings from a mother of Aslam resident of Noorpur in Sargodha road police limits.
A man Fahad Hussain was deprived of Rs 1.6 million by a swindler Fazal near Pull Korian in Samanabad area.
Two cheaters also snatched cash of Rs 200,000 from a villager Usman Ali of Chak No 67-JB by offering him some toxic food.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused.
