3 people died in roof collapsed incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :At least three people were killed in a roof collapse incident that occurred in the Izmir Town area of Lahore district, Police and Rescue reported on Saturday.

According to details, the roof collapsed due to the bursting of a gas pipeline inside the house as a result of which 3 people died.

The Rescue and Police rushed to the site and still engaged in efforts to remove the debris, the debris will be cleared soon.

Investigations are underway.