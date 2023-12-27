3 people injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Three people were injured in a collision between a mini truck and a car early in Wednesday morning near Motra stop, tehsil Daska.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 33-year-old Faisal, 23-year-old Aqsa and 55-year-old Abdul Hameed were injured in the road accident caused by fog.

Rescue 1122 provided the first aid to the injured and shifted them to a hospital.