3 People Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2023 | 01:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Three people were injured in a collision between a mini truck and a car early in Wednesday morning near Motra stop, tehsil Daska.
According to Rescue spokesperson, 33-year-old Faisal, 23-year-old Aqsa and 55-year-old Abdul Hameed were injured in the road accident caused by fog.
Rescue 1122 provided the first aid to the injured and shifted them to a hospital.