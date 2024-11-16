3 People Injured In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Three people were injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car at Kotli Ameer Ali to Lodhray village, Sialkot.
According to Rescue spokesperson, seven-year-old Noor Fatima, 10-year-old Abdullah and 17-year-old Hamid were injured in the road accident at Kotli Ameer Ali to Lodhray village, Sialkot.
Rescue 1122 provided the first aid to the injured and shifted them to a hospital.
