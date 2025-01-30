Open Menu

3 People Injured In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM

3 people injured in road accident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Three people were injured in a collision between two motorcycles at Gondal Road here on late Wednesday night.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 35-year-old Imran, 28-year-old Intizar and 22-year-old Tayyad were injured in the road accident near Gujral-Rangpur Sarochan.

Rescue 1122 provided the first aid to the injured and shifted them to the hospital.

