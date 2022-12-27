3 people killed in "honor killing" in Mastung

At least three people including two women were shot dead on Tuesday in the incident of "honor killing" in Mastung area of Balochistan.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :At least three people including two women were shot dead on Tuesday in the incident of "honor killing" in Mastung area of Balochistan.

According to a private media report, three people including two women were killed when unidentified armed people opened fire in Kali Pada near Mastung, some 45 kilometers from the provincial capital Quetta.

The deceased couple, Fareeda Bibi hailing from Sibbi and her husband Zaheer from Mastung had married some five months back and settled in Mastung after fearing for their lives.

The report added that the gunmen stormed their house in Kili Pada, killing both the couple and the husband's mother before fleeing from the scene.

Police and rescue officials reached the spot after receiving the information and shifted the deceased to the nearby hospital.�The SHO Mustang Police station Noor Hussain Lehri said that case has been registered on the complaint of Zaheer's brother and efforts were underway to arrest the culprits.