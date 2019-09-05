3 people killed in Mianwali rickshaw-bike collision

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Atleast three people died and one sustained injuries when a speeding auto rickshaw hit the motorbike near Sarghodha Road Mianwali on early Thursday morning.

According to details, police rescue teams said that a recklessly rickshaw driver knocked down a biker carrying three people in Mianwali.

Police said all the motorbike riders were died on the spot in the accident while rickshaw driver was injured.

The dead bodies and injured person were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities, said a rescue officials.

The police have registered a case against the rickshaw driver and started investigation.