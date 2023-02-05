UrduPoint.com

3 People Killed In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2023 | 05:10 PM

3 people killed in road mishap

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :At least three persons were killed while 12 others sustained injuries in a road traffic accident in Khanewal District, Rescue-1122 said here on Sunday.

According to details, a passenger van collide with truck near the Shamkot Interchange on the M4 Motorway in Khanewal, in which 3 members of the same family were killed and 12 others sustain several injures.

The passenger van was going from Hafizabad to Alipur when the accident happened suddenly.

The rescue teams rushed to the site of the incident for shifting the dead bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.

Further investigations were launched and were underway.

