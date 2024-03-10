3 People's Died On Road Accident Near By Moen Jo Daro
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) On the crossing of road Badah Town and three person died including a lady injured.According to details,as a result of a heavy collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trolly the employee of town committee Ahmed Ali Kheiro died along with his innocent son Sajan Ali 4 years old and 6 years old daughter Bisma died on the spot and his wife is injured On the information of the incident, the Police of the airport of Moen Jo Daro Police Station and the near-by villagers reached the place of the incident and shifted the deceased to the hospital to Dokri Tulka hospital After taking necessary action, the hospital administration handed over the deceased to the relatives.
In this regard, the relatives said that in the morning, the deceased Ahmed Ali Kheiro was going from the village to the city with his innocent childrens and wife when he had a terrible collision with a high-speed tractor trolley coming from Cross road between Badah Town and Radhan road as a result of which 3 people died and deceased person wife injured in the accident.
while the tractor driver escaped after the accident.
On the other hand, the residents of the area alleged that Moin Jo Daro, Badah and Radhan road has become very poor and unusable for the last two years. They said that due to the bad condition of the road, accidents and robberies have become the norms. They demanded to take notice and take action against the officials of roads department.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats
Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Avari Hotels launches Avari Xpress Skardu, Avari Boutique in Gujranwala7 minutes ago
-
Professional beggars rush to markets in Rawalpindi7 minutes ago
-
Campiagn against one wheelers launched7 minutes ago
-
23rd Death anniversary of renowned film director Masood Pervez being observed7 minutes ago
-
Lesco plan for Ramazan finalised8 minutes ago
-
Board Bazar attackers were wanted terrorists; CTD Report27 minutes ago
-
Kalasha Museum where statute speak of Ghandhara Civilization attracts tourists, archealogy lovers in ..27 minutes ago
-
Minister for Local Govts Zeeshan Rafique visits his constituency27 minutes ago
-
PM thanks President Muizzu, President Wikremesinghe, PM Pushpa Kamal, PM Sheikh Hasina for their con ..28 minutes ago
-
PARC chairman stresses for adaption modern technology in agri-field38 minutes ago
-
Dera police chalk out elaborate security plan for Ramazan38 minutes ago
-
PM increases Ramazan Package to Rs12.5bn47 minutes ago