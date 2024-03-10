Open Menu

3 People's Died On Road Accident Near By Moen Jo Daro

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2024 | 06:00 PM

3 people's died on road accident near by Moen Jo Daro

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) On the crossing of road Badah Town and three person died including a lady injured.According to details,as a result of a heavy collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trolly the employee of town committee Ahmed Ali Kheiro died along with his innocent son Sajan Ali 4 years old and 6 years old daughter Bisma died on the spot and his wife is injured On the information of the incident, the Police of the airport of Moen Jo Daro Police Station and the near-by villagers reached the place of the incident and shifted the deceased to the hospital to Dokri Tulka hospital After taking necessary action, the hospital administration handed over the deceased to the relatives.

In this regard, the relatives said that in the morning, the deceased Ahmed Ali Kheiro was going from the village to the city with his innocent childrens and wife when he had a terrible collision with a high-speed tractor trolley coming from Cross road between Badah Town and Radhan road as a result of which 3 people died and deceased person wife injured in the accident.

while the tractor driver escaped after the accident.

On the other hand, the residents of the area alleged that Moin Jo Daro, Badah and Radhan road has become very poor and unusable for the last two years. They said that due to the bad condition of the road, accidents and robberies have become the norms. They demanded to take notice and take action against the officials of roads department.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Poor Police Station Driver Road Died Wife Dokri From Airport Employment

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

9 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in m ..

PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash

23 hours ago
 Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections

1 day ago
 Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at C ..

Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill

1 day ago
 Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with ..

Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances

1 day ago
PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

PML-N leader Sobia Shahid resigns from NA seats

1 day ago
 Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations ag ..

Azma Bokhari reacts to Shandana’s accusations against CM Maryam

1 day ago
 Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic i ..

Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues

1 day ago
 Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing ..

Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries

1 day ago
 Army fully prepared to defend motherland against a ..

Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan