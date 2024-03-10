LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) On the crossing of road Badah Town and three person died including a lady injured.According to details,as a result of a heavy collision between a motorcycle and a tractor trolly the employee of town committee Ahmed Ali Kheiro died along with his innocent son Sajan Ali 4 years old and 6 years old daughter Bisma died on the spot and his wife is injured On the information of the incident, the Police of the airport of Moen Jo Daro Police Station and the near-by villagers reached the place of the incident and shifted the deceased to the hospital to Dokri Tulka hospital After taking necessary action, the hospital administration handed over the deceased to the relatives.

In this regard, the relatives said that in the morning, the deceased Ahmed Ali Kheiro was going from the village to the city with his innocent childrens and wife when he had a terrible collision with a high-speed tractor trolley coming from Cross road between Badah Town and Radhan road as a result of which 3 people died and deceased person wife injured in the accident.

while the tractor driver escaped after the accident.

On the other hand, the residents of the area alleged that Moin Jo Daro, Badah and Radhan road has become very poor and unusable for the last two years. They said that due to the bad condition of the road, accidents and robberies have become the norms. They demanded to take notice and take action against the officials of roads department.