3 Persons Abducted In Wah Cantt, Taxila
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM
Three persons, among them a minor, were allegedly abducted by unknown persons in different incidents in various parts of the twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantonment on Monday
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Three persons, among them a minor, were allegedly abducted by unknown persons in different incidents in various parts of the twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantonment on Monday.
According to police sources, in the first incident, a 6-year-old boy identified as Zain went missing under mysterious circumstances while playing outside his house in the limits of the Taxila Police station.
In the second incident, Muhammad Yousaf has reported to Wah Cantonment Police that his 21-year-old daughter went to a local college, and while returning from college, was abducted by an unknown person.
Separately, Talha Zahid has reported to police that his 20-year-old brother, identified as Hamza Zahid, was abducted by unknown persons. The respective police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.
