Open Menu

3 Persons Abducted In Wah Cantt, Taxila

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM

3 persons abducted in Wah Cantt, Taxila

Three persons, among them a minor, were allegedly abducted by unknown persons in different incidents in various parts of the twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantonment on Monday

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Three persons, among them a minor, were allegedly abducted by unknown persons in different incidents in various parts of the twin cities of Taxila and Wah Cantonment on Monday.

According to police sources, in the first incident, a 6-year-old boy identified as Zain went missing under mysterious circumstances while playing outside his house in the limits of the Taxila Police station.

In the second incident, Muhammad Yousaf has reported to Wah Cantonment Police that his 21-year-old daughter went to a local college, and while returning from college, was abducted by an unknown person.

Separately, Talha Zahid has reported to police that his 20-year-old brother, identified as Hamza Zahid, was abducted by unknown persons. The respective police registered separate cases and launched further investigation. 

APP/ajq/378

Recent Stories

WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters dur ..

WASA recovers Rs.12.1m from chronic defaulters during January

1 minute ago
 Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

Hazro police crack down on illicit drug trade

1 minute ago
 Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab Un ..

Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. ..

1 minute ago
 PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques

PU organizes workshop on meta-analysis techniques

1 minute ago
 German Winter Market-2025 event held

German Winter Market-2025 event held

1 minute ago
 Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing ..

Resul Celik’s Photography exhibition, capturing timeless beauty of Türkiye

1 minute ago
One killed, four injured in Moscow residential bui ..

One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion

23 minutes ago
 Inflation rate rises in Austria

Inflation rate rises in Austria

23 minutes ago
 Small, medium scale farmers to be included in seco ..

Small, medium scale farmers to be included in second phase of Kissan Card: Punja ..

7 minutes ago
 LHC directs authorities to make decision on applic ..

LHC directs authorities to make decision on application about Aurat March

7 minutes ago
 70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start ..

70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start of year

37 minutes ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visito ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan