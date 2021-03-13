UrduPoint.com
3 Persons Die In Separate Road Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 10:04 PM

3 persons die in separate road accidents

Three persons lost their lives in separate road accidents in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Three persons lost their lives in separate road accidents in Hyderabad and Jamshoro districts on Saturday.

An unknown woman aged around 60 years was hit by a vehicle on the National Highway in the Halanaka area.

According to a staff of Liaquat University Hospital, the deceased succumbed to her injuries soon after she was brought to a hospital by a rickshaw driver.

The Hatri police, in whose limits the accident occurred, said the unknown vehicle which hit the woman was being traced.

In another road accident in the same area a man aged around 40 years, whose identification is still awaited, was killed after he was hit by a vehicle which escaped from the spot.

The dead body was shifted to the LUH.

The bodies of both the unknown deceased persons have been kept in the hospital's mortuary until they could be identified.

A 14 years old boy, Tahir Mari, was struck by a vehicle on the M9 Motorway near Lunikot, Jamshoro district.

The police shifted the dead body to LUH Jamshoro.

The police informed that the car driver although escaped from the spot, the vehicle's number plate detached from the bumper and fell on the road.

The vehicle was being traced, the police added.

The boy was crossing the motorway when the incident happened.

