3 persons hurt in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) At least three people sustained injuries after two cars collided near Haveli Nasser Khan here.

The Rescue officials shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital. The injured were identified as Nazeer Ahmad, Ghafoor and Asif.