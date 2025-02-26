Open Menu

3 Persons Hurt In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:40 PM

3 persons hurt in road mishap

At least three people sustained injuries after two cars collided near Haveli Nasser Khan here

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) At least three people sustained injuries after two cars collided near Haveli Nasser Khan here.

The Rescue officials shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital. The injured were identified as Nazeer Ahmad, Ghafoor and Asif.

