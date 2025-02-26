3 Persons Hurt In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2025 | 09:40 PM
At least three people sustained injuries after two cars collided near Haveli Nasser Khan here
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) At least three people sustained injuries after two cars collided near Haveli Nasser Khan here.
The Rescue officials shifted the injured to district headquarters hospital. The injured were identified as Nazeer Ahmad, Ghafoor and Asif.
Recent Stories
West Bank becoming 'battlefield', over 50 killed in five weeks: UNRWA chief
CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolat ..
ADDED, ADREC partner to empower Emirati real estate agents in Al Ain
BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill deve ..
Preity Zinta slams Indian political party for spreading false claims
UAE Innovates showcases country’s top 10 impactful innovations
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow
3 persons hurt in road mishap
KPCTA seals unregistered travel agencies, hotels in Peshawar, Abbottabad
IG KP inspects security arrangements for Chinese workers at Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel ..
Legal professionals: The guardians of Constitution
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM orders to provide best medical treatment facilities to victim of self-immolation in LHC14 minutes ago
-
BISP chairperson urges collaboration to strengthen social protection, skill development initiatives14 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi crown prince to visit Pakistan tomorrow2 hours ago
-
3 persons hurt in road mishap55 seconds ago
-
KPCTA seals unregistered travel agencies, hotels in Peshawar, Abbottabad56 seconds ago
-
KU, Qarshi Foundation to establish clinics of natural medicines, healthcare services20 minutes ago
-
IG KP inspects security arrangements for Chinese workers at Tarbela Ghazi Tunnel V Project58 seconds ago
-
Legal professionals: The guardians of Constitution1 minute ago
-
Crown Prince Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled to arrive Pakistan on Thursday21 minutes ago
-
British HC calls on Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari14 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal weapons in Muzaffargarh14 minutes ago
-
Peshawarits reject naming stadium after PTI founder14 minutes ago