3 persons including a police man gunned down in firing on PTI leader vehicle

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th October, 2019) 3 persons including a policeman were killed in firing on the vehicle of former member of assembly and PTI leader Nisar Jutt by his close relative in the area of Thikriwala.The rivals fired upon the vehicle of former MNA Nisar Jutt resulting into death of 2 guards including policeman Mehboob and Ayyub.

One attacker was killed in retaliatory firing by the guards of Nisar Jutt.Constable Ayyub and Mehboob were brothers while the attacker Abdul Rehman Bandisha was close relative of Nisar Jutt and nephew of former MNA Ilyas Jutt.Nisar Jutt and Abdul Rehman Bandesha had old enmity.

Police had arrested two attackers and registered murder case against them.Nisar Jutt had left PML-N and contested election against Rana Sana.