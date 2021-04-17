UrduPoint.com
3 Persons Including Constable Killed In Separate Incidents

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

3 persons including constable killed in separate incidents

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Three persons including a constable killed in three different incidents here on Saturday.

According to details, in the first incident, Constable Shafiq Ahmad died in an road accident. His funeral prayer was offered at police lines Attock.

While, in second incident, a motorcyclist Muhammad Aqeel (20 years old) r/o Fatehjang died instantly when he was hit by some unknown vehicle near Jhala Khan Chowk Attock. Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ Hospital Attock.

Meanwhile, in third incident, a 55 years old, Saaen Muhammad s/o Muhammad Miskeen an employee of PAC Kamra committed suicide by jumping into Ghazi Barotha Power Channel (canal). Divers of Rescue-1122 recovered the body and shifted it to hospital.

Police have registered separate cases. Further probe was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

