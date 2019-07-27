3 persons including father, daughter die in road mishaps

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sheikhupura (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th July, 2019) 2 persons including father and daughter died and 3 were injured after a speedy car hit a motorcycle on Faisalabad road near Feroze Wattwan being it tyres burst..

.When a motorcyclist rushed to the scene in aid for the victims, a speedy bus crushed him to death.

Rescue team reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to distract hospital for medico legal proceedings.Bodies have been handed over to police