3 persons injured by dog biting

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Atleast three persons including a minor girl and a woman got injured when stray dogs attacked them in separate incidents on Friday.

Rescue sources told that in first incident, stray dog attacked a four years old minor girl namely Arooj d/o Sajid Hussain resident of Tehsil Jatoi.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured girl to THQ hospital Muzaffargarh.

Another case of the same nature were also reported as stray dogs also bite a youth namely Afzal s/o Haq Nawaz and 40 years old Wassu Mai resident of tehsil Muzaffargarh.

Rescue 1122 shifted the victims to DHQ hospital.