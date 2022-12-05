3 persons injured in a road mishap

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :At least three persons were critically injured when a truck ran over a motorcycle and van near Jamber morr at GT road in Phool Nagar Town of district Kasur here on Monday.

According to details, Rescue 1122 said the accident occurred in Phool Nagar where a rashly-driven truck hit a motorcycle and van which left three persons in critically wounded condition, a private news channel reported.

The driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot after they were informed and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.