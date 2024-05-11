3 Persons Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published May 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Three people were injured, one is in critical condition in a collision between two vehicles in Islamabad on Saturday.
According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that the accident occurred, when a speeding water-tanker collided with a car, in a result three people injured.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The incident occurred due to brake fail of water-tanker. Further investigation is in progress.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed
Govt decides to procurement wheat from farmers
Deputy PM to pay 4-day visit to China from Monday
Pakistan seeks foreign investments in diverse sectors: PM
Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..
President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..
Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members
World Migratory Bird Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health
3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mother, daughter killed over old enmity4 minutes ago
-
Amir Maqam briefed on Attabad Power Project's progress44 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's visit schedule being discussed46 minutes ago
-
PU 133rd convocation on 14th1 hour ago
-
Promotion, transferred in C&W Department KP1 hour ago
-
Gomal University starts celebrations for its Golden jubilee1 hour ago
-
Federal Minister Amir Muqam vows to address Gilgit-Baltistan's issues1 hour ago
-
Education essential for progress: DC Murree1 hour ago
-
CM wishes for hockey team1 hour ago
-
Parents arrested for killing their daughter for 'honour'1 hour ago
-
DPM Dar grieved over loss of lives, property in Afghanistan flash floods1 hour ago
-
Farmers warned against burning crop residue1 hour ago