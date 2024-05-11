3 persons injured in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) Three people were injured, one is in critical condition in a collision between two vehicles in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that the accident occurred, when a speeding water-tanker collided with a car, in a result three people injured.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. The incident occurred due to brake fail of water-tanker. Further investigation is in progress.