3 persons injured in road accident

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Three persons including a woman here on Wednesday received injuries in collision between two motorcycles on Sahiwal road.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, the two motorcycles hit each other due to over speed near Dadfatyana area.

As a result three person including a woman riding the two wheelers got injured.

The rescue team shifted the injured to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ).

