3 persons killed in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Three persons were killed on the spot in a collision between two vehicles in Khairpur on Wednesday.

According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that the accident occurred, when a speeding bus collided with a car, in a result three people killed on the spot.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.Police have also started further investigation.