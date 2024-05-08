3 Persons Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Three persons were killed on the spot in a collision between two vehicles in Khairpur on Wednesday.
According to private news channel, the rescue sources said that the accident occurred, when a speeding bus collided with a car, in a result three people killed on the spot.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to a nearby hospital.Police have also started further investigation.
