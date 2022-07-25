UrduPoint.com

3 Persons Killed In Roof Collapse Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published July 25, 2022 | 04:00 PM

3 persons killed in roof collapse incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Three persons including a woman killed on Monday as the roof of a house caved in due to heavy downpour in the Tehsil Aranji of Khuzdar district.

Levis force officials said that heavy rain caused the collapse of a mud-house located in the Zanbri area of Aranji leaving three people dead.

The district administration and area people retrieved the bodies from the debris.

Local administration is looking into the matter.

