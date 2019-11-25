3 persons killed on property dispute in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th November, 2019) 3 persons have been killed due to clash between two groups on property dispute in Peshawar.According to Police that , both groups opened indiscriminate firing on each other and as a result 3 persons died on the spot.

Police reached spot on information and took three bodies to hospital for postmortem.It is pertinent to mention here that the property dispute has been going on for the past 25 years between Bilal and Masud group.