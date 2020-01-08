UrduPoint.com
3 Persons Of Family Die In A Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi 43 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 01:12 PM

3 persons of family die in a road mishap

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Three persons of a family have been killed in a road mishap in Karachi.As per media reports, husband, wife and their mother were on bike when passenger bus hit them and as a result they died while incident occurred due to overtaking.

The dead bodies were shifted to civil hospital.According to police passenger bus was on the way to Quetta from Karachi and after the incident bus driver fled the scene.Police are hunting the driver.

