3 Persons Wounded In Car-motorcycle Collision Near Layyah
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Three persons were wounded when a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Fatehpur, District Layyah, Punjab on early Sunday Morning.
According to details, a fast car coming from the opposite direction hit a bike resulting in critically injuring three of the bike rider.
Police reached at the spot and arrested the driver. Further investigation is underway.