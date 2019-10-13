UrduPoint.com
3 Persons Wounded In Car-motorcycle Collision Near Layyah

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 11:20 AM

3 persons wounded in car-motorcycle collision near Layyah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Three persons were wounded when a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Fatehpur, District Layyah, Punjab on early Sunday Morning.

According to details, a fast car coming from the opposite direction hit a bike resulting in critically injuring three of the bike rider.

Police reached at the spot and arrested the driver. Further investigation is underway.

Your Thoughts and Comments

