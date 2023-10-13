3 petrol pumps, two brick-kilns fined

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Three petrol pumps, two brick-kilns and a fertiliser godown were fined over violation of laws in Shahpur tehsil, here on Friday.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Anum Babar checked various petrol pumps, brick-kilns, fuel agencies and fertiliser shops and found that Awan Petroleum at Chikrala, Ajwa Petroleum and Zahoor petroleum at Wadhi had been using faulty gauge.

She imposed Rs 20,000 fine on Awan Petroleum, Rs 30,000 on Ajwa Petroleum and Rs 20,000 on Zahoor Petroleum.

Meanwhile, the AC Shahpur also imposed Rs 20,000 fine on Rana brick-kiln and Rs 20,000 on Malik brick-kiln located in Shahpur tehsil for not adopting the zig-zag technology at their kilns.

Anum Babar also imposed Rs 20,000 fine on two shops for selling fuel illegally and Rs 20,000 on a godown of a fertiliser shop for hoarding.