3 PHP Officials Dismissed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 09:32 PM

SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal has dismissed 3 officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police on charge of negligence, delinquency and involvement in criminal activities

During an orderly meeting, he reviewed performance of PHP employees and found 3 officials including constables Tahir Aslam, Jarar Ahmad and Rizwan involved in negligence, delinquency and criminal activities. Hence, these officials were dismissed.

Meanwhile, the SSP Patrolling also handed down 9 PHP officials with forfeiture of service due to their negligence and poor performance, a spokesman of PHP police said on Monday.

