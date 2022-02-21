3 PHP officials dismissed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :SSP Patrolling Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal has dismissed 3 officials of Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police on charge of negligence, delinquency and involvement in criminal activities.

During an orderly meeting, he reviewed performance of PHP employees and found 3 officials including constables Tahir Aslam, Jarar Ahmad and Rizwan involved in negligence, delinquency and criminal activities. Hence, these officials were dismissed.

Meanwhile, the SSP Patrolling also handed down 9 PHP officials with forfeiture of service due to their negligence and poor performance, a spokesman of PHP police said on Monday.