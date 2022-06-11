UrduPoint.com

3 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2022 | 06:27 PM

The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three plots in Gulberg and Gulshan Colony over their illegal use for commercial purposes

A spokesman said on Saturday that Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya received complaints that owners of residential plots in Gulberg and Gulshan Colony were using their plots for commercial purpose by constructing shops without prior approval of the authority concerned.

Therefore, the enforcement team sealed plots number B-2-75 in Gulberg, and 90 and 91 in Gulshan Colony.

Further action against owners of the plots was under way, he said.

Meanwhile, an FDA team also removed encroachments in Allama Iqbal Colony and warned the encroachers that strict action would be taken against them if they again erected any encroachment on the state land, spokesman added.

