3 Plots Sealed Over Illegal Commercial Use

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

3 plots sealed over illegal commercial use

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three residential plots over their illegal commercial use.

A spokesman said on Friday that an FDA enforcement team, headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Ali Goraya, checked status of various plots and colonies and found owners of three residential plots in Millat Town including B/12, B/736 and F/198 using their plots for commercial purposes without paying the commercialisation fee.

Therefore, the FDA team sealed premises of these plots and also stopped construction on plot No B/12 without approval of its map from the department concerned. Challans against the accused were also submitted in the court of special magistrates for further action, spokesman added.

